An emotional Josh Allen fought back tears as he spoke to reporters following the Bills' 33-30 loss to the Broncos in the divisional round on Saturday. Allen, who had four turnovers, reflected on the heartbreaking defeat after the game.

“It's extremely difficult,” Allen said fought back tears. “Feel like I let my teammates down tonight ... It's been a long season. Hate how it ended. It's gonna stick with me for a long time.”

Rather than simply running out the clock to end the first half, the Bills, who had no timeouts remaining, opted to be aggressive. Allen fumbled the ball while scrambling downfield with mere seconds remaining—and the Broncos, after recovering the fumble, immediately kicked a field goal to extend its halftime lead to 10 points.

Allen's second turnover of the game came on the second play from scrimmage in the second half, as he was strip-sacked by Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto. His third turnover—an interception on a deep shot downfield to Curtis Samuel in the third quarter—was less impactful, as the Bills defense forced a punt six plays later. But Allen's final giveaway of the contest was both controversial and impactful.

Allen throws interception on controversial pass to Brandin Cooks

With 7:55 remaining in overtime and the Bills facing a third-and-11 at their own 36-yard line, Allen took a shot downfield to wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who seemingly hauled in the pass as he tangled with Broncos defensive back Ja'Quan McMillian, who wrestled the ball away from the Bills receiver for the interception. Many fans—and seemingly Bills coach Sean McDermott—believed that Cooks had secured possession of the ball and his knee was down, making it a reception. But the referees ruled that Cooks did not have possession as he hit the ground, meaning the ball was still free to be wrestled away by McMillian.

Allen, the reigning NFL MVP had entered the game without a turnover in his last six postseason games. His four turnovers, as well as a James Cook fumble that led to a Broncos touchdown in the first quarter, proved to be too much to overcome.

“Can't win with five turnovers,” Allen said. “I fumbled twice. Threw two picks. When you shoot yourself in the foot like that, you don't deserve to win.”

The controversial interception, as well as three Bills defensive penalties that allowed the Broncos to move into position for the game-winning field goal, certainly played into the emotions Allen was feeling.

“I haven't been doing a lot of talking other than I love my teammates,” Allen said when asked what he said to the Bills after the gut-wrenching loss. “And extremely sorry. Disappointed in how this ended.”

Buffalo has won more regular season games than every NFL team except for the Chiefs since 2019. But the franchise has twice lost in the AFC title game and has never reached a Super Bowl in that timeframe.

It will be another long offseason in Buffalo.

