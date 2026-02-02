Bills GM Gives Defiant Interview Saying He Knew People Wouldn’t Like Joe Brady Hire
Brandon Beane promoted offensive coordinator Joe Brady to head coach last week after firing longtime coach Sean McDermott in a somewhat surprising move a week earlier. The firing of McDermott did not sit well with some players and thousands of fans showed that they disagreed with the move by signing a petition to bring McDermott back.
Then there was a disastrous press conference in the wake of the McDermott news. Suddenly the Bills, who had just been eliminated from the playoffs, were the main topic of conversation around the league and not much of the conversation was positive. Especially when they hired someone from the coaching staff which they clearly blamed for their latest postseason exit.
The good news is that general manager Brandon Beane doesn't care about any of that, according to an interview he did with Go Long's Tyler Dunne. Beane basically said he did what he wanted to do and knew there would be backlash, but wasn't concerned about that.
“F--- the outside," Beane told Go Long. "It’s about the right selection for this team. And if we win, they’ll love it. It’s the same thing I said when I took Josh Allen. If I’m wrong, the moving company will be at my house. So, I understand. And I’m not going to have regret of choosing someone to appease the outside if I thought it should have been something different. If I’m wrong, I’ll f---ing take my job and f---ing go home.
Of course, he's totally right. If the Bills win a Super Bowl the fans will be happy and not care that McDermott was fired. And if they don't, he's likely to be jettisoned like the Mavericks did with Nico Harrison after his big move didn't immediately work out.
Now the Bills just have to go out there and win. On the field at least. They don't care about the results of press conferences.
