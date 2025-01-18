Bills vs. Ravens Ticket Prices: Cheapest and Most Expensive Tickets
The Buffalo Bills host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night in what football fans are hoping could be the game of the year.
Leading both sides will be the top two candidates in the race for NFL MVP—Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.
While the individual accolades are great, both players are far more interested in the bigger prize at stake—a spot in the AFC championship and the chance to exorcise the bad memories that haunt their recent runs of playoffs past.
The action kicks off at Highmark Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. Below we look at the state of ticket prices as of Saturday afternoon.
Cheapest Tickets for Bills vs. Ravens
The get-in price this Sunday night is hovering around $165 a ticket before fees for seats in the upper bowl. SeatGeek has a pair for $166 a pop in Section 313, Row 19. Ticketmaster, which includes most fees in the price it presents on its site (still have to account for taxes though!) has pairs hovering just below $200.
It’s no surprise that demand is high for what could be the best game of the year, but with wintry weather in the forecast and a high of 19 degrees on Sunday, some local fans might want to keep an eye on prices in case they drop as we get closer to kickoff. Sometimes an outdoor playoff game in mid-January feels like a better idea when in the ticket lottery than it does getting into the car on game day.
Most Expensive Tickets for Bills vs. Ravens
Those looking to spend a few more bucks can make their way into the lower bowl at Highmark Stadium for between $250-350 a ticket on StubHub, but getting down to the front rows near midfield prices obviously jump, with Ticketmaster re-sellers looking for at least $700.
But again, given the weather situation in Buffalo, all these numbers could be moving fast.