Bills Agree to Three-Year Deal With Former Rams LB Michael Hoecht
The Buffalo Bills continue making big moves this offseason.
Buffalo had already re-signed Josh Allen, Greg Rousseau, Khalil Shakir, Terrel Bernard and Reid Ferguson, when they went out and inked wide receiver Josh Palmer on Monday. Now they've added another new player, agreeing to a three-year, $24 million deal with linebacker Michael Hoecht, according to Tom Pelissero.
Hoecht has spent all four of his NFL seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. He signed as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and spent the year on the team's practice squad. He made the roster for his second season in 2021 and has played in every game since, making 31 starts in 68 appearances.
The 27-year-old started every game in 2023, racking up 81 tackles and six sacks. In 2024, he made five starts and finished with 56 tackles and three sacks.
Hoecht is a gritty, productive player who should fit right in with the Bills.