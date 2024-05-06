AI predicts end to Buffalo Bills' AFC East dominance
A fifth consecutive season with at least 11 wins, but no fifth straight AFC East division title?
That's what the Buffalo Bills are looking at in 2024, according to an Artificial Intelligence- powered prediction that was shared on social media by The 33rd Team.
The football-centric account asked @Grok how the AFC East plays out, and the Elon Musk-backed AI answered by ranking the New York Jets in the No. 1 spot.
The prognostication puts the Jets' record at 12-5 overall followed by the 11-6 Bills in second place with Buffalo earning a Wildcard playoff berth. The New England Patriots (9-8) took third place with the Miami Dolphins landing in last place after a disappointing 7-10 campaign.
Buffalo, which has won no fewer than 10 games in any of its last five seasons, secured a fourth consecutive division crown in Week 18 this past January. Coming from behind, the Bills won five games in a row down the stretch. Their 21-14 road victory over Miami in the regular season finale gave the Bills a matching 11-6 record, and they took the division by virtue of their two head-to-head wins.
The Bills are 19-5 in division games over the last four seasons. They also have an AFC playoff win over Miami during that span.