Buffalo Bills will avoid two key Eagles players out with injuries in Week 17

As the Buffalo Bills enter their Week 17 matchup, they will do so against a Philadelphia Eagles team without two of its key players, one on each side of the ball.

Both right tackle Lane Johnson and linebacker Nakobe Dean will be absent when the two teams take the field on Sunday in Orchard Park, meaning two starters will be sidelined for Philadelphia.

Hole up front

Johnson has been out of the lineup since Week 12, when he sustained a foot injury. The 35-year-old is a team captain and has been the Eagles’ starting RT since he was selected fourth overall in the 2013 NFL Draft. Per Pro Football Focus, Johnson had not allowed a sack or quarterback hit all season before he was injured during a Week 11 win over the Detroit Lions.

He has been replaced by Fred Johnson, who has filled in admirably over the past few weeks. Fred Johnson has allowed just one sack and zero quarterback hits since he began his stint replacing Lane Johnson, per PFF.

The Eagles’ offensive line will go up against a Bills’ pass rush that enjoyed a big day against the Cleveland Browns this past week, powered by a 2.5-sack effort from edge rusher Greg Rousseau. Rousseau leads the Bills’ defensive line in QB pressure rate (14.3%), per Next Gen Stats, while Joey Bosa has also made a significant impact throughout the year.

Buffalo is without two defensive linemen for Sunday's game, as Jordan Phillips (ankle) and DaQuan Jones (calf) were each declared out on Friday.

Diminished pressure

Dean (hamstring) is a former third-round pick who has started 23 games for the Eagles the past two seasons. Sunday’s game will be his fifth missed due to injury this season, but his first since Week 5. He began the season on Injured Reserve due to a knee injury that ended his 2024 campaign during the playoffs.

Dean is one of the Eagles’ top pass rushers, generating nine quick pressures on just 21 pass rush snaps since the Eagles’ Week 9 bye, per Next Gen Stats. That is the most among off-ball linebackers over the past seven weeks. Dean has totaled a career-high four sacks and a team-high 40.7% quarterback pressure rate (minimum 27 pass rush snaps) this season.

Without Dean in the lineup, expect rookie Jihaad Campbell to see starter’s snaps. Campbell has recorded two tackles for loss, an interception, a forced fumble and two passes defensed in eight starts this season.

The Bills’ offensive line has been one of the best in the league in warding off opposing pressure, as it currently ranks third in the league in pass block win rate (72%), per ESPN.

Other updates

The Eagles did receive some good news on the injury front, with defensive tackle Jalen Carter (shoulders) set to return from a three-game absence and star wide receiver A.J. Brown marked good to go after he missed practice early in the week due to a wisdom tooth procedure.

