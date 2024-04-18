Josh Allen Thanks Diggs For Making Him The QB He Is Today
Speaking in an OTA press conference today, the first since the Bills traded Diggs to the Houston Texans, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen thanked Stefon Diggs.
Allen disclosed that he had texted back and forth with Diggs post-trade. "I shared a text with him and got one back.... I wish {Diggs] nothing but the best."
"It's definitely hard to part ways with a guy that's been very instrumental in our success here over the last four years," Allen said. "Obviously, I wish we can keep everybody. You know, we've made a lot of changes this offseason, lost a lot of veteran leadership, Stef being one of them. I guess that's the nature of the business."
The Bills traded Diggs, who was their leading receiver the last four seasons, a 2024 sixth-round pick, and a 2025 fifth-round pick, to the Texans in exchange for a 2025 second-round selection. Diggs was essentially viewed as financially untradable given the cap hit, but Buffalo went ahead with the deal anyway and will assume a record non-quarterback cap hit of $31.1 million in 2024 as part of the trade.
Buffalo had acquired Diggs four years ago in a trade with the Vikings, after Diggs had had two consecutive 1000 yard receiving years in Minnesota. Diggs was reported to be unhappy in Minnesota. The trade was a boon for the up and coming Allen entering his third season, providing him one of the league's best wide receivers. Together, they formed one of the league's most productive duos with Diggs earning his only four career Pro Bowl selections and reaching over 1000 yards each season during his time in Buffalo, and Allen averaging 34 passing touchdowns a year.
Allen was asked what Diggs meant to the team's success: "He meant a lot. If you look at the statistics...they don't lie. Numbers don't lie... but...its an opportunity for those guys that we have in our room....within the system anyone can get the ball at anytime."
Allen acknowledged the positive influence Diggs had on the team: "His mentality and the way he attacked every practice was infections."
"I'll always love that guy like a brother," Allen said. "My lasting memory of Stef will be the receiver that helped me become the quarterback I am today and I will always thank him for that."