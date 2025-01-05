Aaron Rodgers throws hospital ball to Davante Adams in what could be QB’s final game with Jets
The New York Jets season has been an absolute mess.
Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins is adding evidence of the circus that's happening in the Big Apple.
During a Jets early drive, Aaron Rodgers pitched the ball to Davonte Adams on an end-around run before Adams threw a cross-field lateral back to Rodgers.
After Rodgers caught the ball, he threw it back across the field to Adams when he couldn't find an option down the field.
Adams caught the pass before immediately getting tackled with a hit from Miami safety Jevón Holland.
