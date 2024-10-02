Should the Bills pursue superstar WR Davante Adams?
It’s justifiable to have long-term faith in the Buffalo Bills’ receiving corps and the team’s ‘everyone eats’ offensive philosophy, as Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir are both immensely promising young pass catchers who have the potential to develop into franchise cornerstones. That said, one would be lying to themselves if they stated that the unit wouldn’t benefit from added talent and experience; Marquez Valdes-Scantling isn't the answer, Mack Hollins is cool but does little to scare defenses, and Curtis Samuel hasn't found a consistent role in the offense.
Rumors are swirling that the Las Vegas Raiders are open to moving disgruntled wideout Davante Adams, a second-round draft pick reportedly being their desired return. Blockbuster trades rarely happen in-season, but momentum appears to be building toward a swift conclusion to the saga; with this said, should Buffalo have interest in the three-time All-Pro?
The short answer is yes. However, the question general manager Brandon Beane has to ask is whether Adams would be a cultural, schematic, and philosophical fit. Adams is unequivocally one of the best wide receivers in the league, besting 1,000 receiving yards in each of the last four seasons and leading the league in touchdowns in two of those campaigns. He’s elite, there’s no question about it; he also is used to a bevy of targets, with him finishing seasons with well north of 150 targets not being an uncommon occurrence. After an offseason in which those at all levels of the Bills organization raved about the ‘everyone eats’ offensive approach that prioritizes spreading the ball around, would adding a target eater like Adams four or five weeks into the season be a smart idea?
In a vacuum, maybe not, but Adams would undeniably make Buffalo’s offense better; philosophical concessions sometimes have to be made when considering adding players of his caliber.
Now the hard part, can the Bills pull it off?
The salary cap is the biggest hurdle Buffalo must overcome should it pursue Adams. His base salary for this season is just under $17 million and the Bills only have a little more than $3.2 million in cap space. Now, I think I'm pretty good with numbers and to me, this doesn't work out in the Bills' favor. Still, if the Raiders really want to move him and they get the right offer, they might be willing to take on some of his salary to make it easier for a trade partner.
Las Vegas' desired return is also auspicious for Buffalo, as the team has an extra second-round pick after trading Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans in the offseason. The team also figures to have three fourth-round picks, which could be enough to convince the Raiders to eat part of Adams' salary.
All of this said, it’s difficult to imagine Buffalo being a realistic Adams suitor. It seems confident in its offensive strategy and the pass-catchers on its roster; the money also seems to be too big of a hurdle to clear. Though unlikely, Beane has a history of moving in silence and swinging blockbuster trades or signings when least expected; regardless of where he lands, the Adams saga will be interesting to watch over the coming days.
