Kicker injury places Buffalo Bills in tough spot for Week 16 vs. Cleveland Browns

As the Buffalo Bills continue to remove players from the injury report week after week, the team is getting healthier amid the stretch run toward the playoffs.

However, on Monday, another name was added to the Bills’ list of ailing players, as Matt Prater is now out for the foreseeable future.

RELATED: Buffalo Bills' WR faces injury concerns after Week 15 win over New England Patriots

Buffalo Bills place kicker Matt Prater walks over to the bench during first half action against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Nov. 2, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ailing kicker

Prater sustained a quad injury, per Sean McDermott, who spoke to the media from One Bills Drive. The 41-year-old veteran is now considered week-to-week, which means the Bills must find a new kicker before this Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

“Not ideal,” said McDermott regarding Prater’s injury. “Matt's done a really good job having that consistency during the year. Obviously, (Tyler) Bass had the surgery, so he is not an option either. So, we’ll figure that piece out.”

MORE: Special piece of Josh Allen game-worn Buffalo Bills apparel up for auction

We’re live with Sean McDermott as he meets with the media.#GoBills | #BillsMafia https://t.co/UYWMyXf6Tf — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 15, 2025

Potential replacement options

As McDermott stated, former Bills starter Tyler Bass underwent a procedure to repair hip and groin injuries that lingered throughout training camp and into the regular season, which means the team will have to sift through the free-agent market to find a suitable replacement.

A potential option is one of three players the Bills brought in for tryouts before eventually signing Prater before the outset of the regular season. In late August, the Bills welcomed Eddie Pineiro, Zane Gonzales and Greg Joseph to Orchard Park, but wound up choosing Prater instead.

Pineiro has since taken over as the San Francisco 49ers’ starting kicker, while Gonzales is now the Atlanta Falcons’ starter. Joseph, who remains a free agent, is 31 years old and kicked for the New York Giants, Washington Commanders and New York Jets last season. During the 2024 campaign, he made 16 of 20 field goal attempts (80%) and 11 of 11 extra points.

RELATED: Mike Vrabel blames refs after Buffalo Bills' Week 15 win over New England Patriots

Jan 4, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens place kicker Justin Tucker (9) arrives before the game against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Unlikely option

Another free agent the Bills could consider is former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, who most recently worked out with the New Orleans Saints in late November after being cleared to return following a 10-game suspension due to alleged inappropriate sexual behavior with more than a dozen massage therapists.

Tucker previously spent 13 record-setting years with the Ravens. However, in his final season in Baltimore, which was plagued by controversy, he converted just 73.3% of his field goal opportunities. His fading performance, coupled with his off-field issues, would seem to make him an unlikely fit for the Bills.

Other injuries

McDermott also revealed on Monday that defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (ankle) will miss Sunday’s game against the Browns. He added that cornerback Christian Benford (toe) and linebacker Terrel Bernard (elbow) are each improving after missing this past week’s win over the New England Patriots, and “we’ll see how they go” for this weekend’s game.

Lastly, wide receiver Mecole Hardman has been on Injured Reserve since Nov. 20 due to a calf injury. But according to McDermott, he could have his 21-day window to return to practice opened this week.

"We’ll see at the point,” said the Bills’ head coach. “We have not had a definitive conversation to this point.”

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —