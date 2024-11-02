Dolphins vs. Bills: 5 keys to victory in NFL Week 9
The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins seasons have gone in different directions this season, with the Bills leading the AFC East at 6-2 through eight games and the Dolphins sitting at 2-5. Miami needs a win, and getting it over a division rival would be extra sweet. Here are five keys to stopping that and getting a Bills victory when they host the Dolphins on Sunday at 1:00 PM.
Stop The Run
As bad as Miami has been this season, it's found its stride in the rushing game. The Dolphins have rushed for at least 150 in each of the last three games (150, 188, 193). If Buffalo has had one Achilles heel this year, it's stopping the run. Not letting these two facts intersect in disastrous fashion would be wise for Sean McDermott and company.
Early Offense
The Bills are top ten in the league in first-half scoring, averaging 14.4 points per game. That is the good. The bad is that Miami is 32nd (that's last) in the league in the same stat at 7.0 points per game. The ugly is that Miami also only scores 6.9 points per second half. Punching the Dolphins in the face and ruining any idea they have of an upset early would be a great benefit to the Bills.
Own Fourth Down
Buffalo is a league-best eight-for-eight on fourth-down conversions thus far this year. Keeping that trend going is an obvious advantage, but what could be even more important is keeping Miami's trend of struggling intact. Entering Week 9, Miami is two for 15 on fourth down attempts. The Dolphins have yet to convert one of their fourth-and-one attempts. They've thrown 10 times on fourth down, converting once. The other conversion came on a six-yard scramble.
Seeing Yellow
If you've hated all the flags in recent Bills' games, it may not stop on Sunday. Miami's 65 penalty yards per game is 30th in the league. The Dolphins' 7.3 penalties per game are 25th. It could be another game where the field is filled with yellow flags; you just have to hope the most impactful ones are on the road team.
Health
It has felt like a rarity over the last couple of seasons, but the Bills enter Sunday as the healthier team. We knew this last week, too, with Seattle not having D.K. Metcalf, and if you watched, it was important. Back to this Sunday, Miami will be without defensive lineman Zach Sieler, cornerback Kader Kohou, and tight end Julian Hill are out, while star safety Jevon Holland is doubtful. Sieler and Holland, in particular, are integral pieces, and their (expected) absences pose an issue in a game in which there's already a talent disparity hurting the away team.
