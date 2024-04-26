Bill Belichick Mocks New Patriots QB Drake Maye For Comparing Himself To Bills QB Josh Allen
Coach Belichick offered some insights into his view of newly drafted Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. The Patriots took Maye at number 3 overall.
Clearly Maye has work to do to gain Belichick's approval.
Maye Stats
6' 4", 230 lbs
21 years old
North Carolina
In 2023, Maye threw for 3608 yards and 24 touchdowns. The Tar Heels went 8-5 losing their last three games in a row.
SI's NFL Draft site predicts big upside for Maye: "Maye is an uber-talented player who needs some time to grow, especially with his mechanics. His raw ability is among the best we have seen in some time and if he reaches his ceiling, the Patriots could potentially have another great quarterback."
SI's Conor Orr also jumps into the mix, opining that the Pats, given their lack of overall talent, would have better trading back for picks instead of drafting a young QB.
Maye had an exceptional year statistically that certainly made him worthy of the No. 3 pick. But not Josh Allenesque quite yet!