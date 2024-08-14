Bills Mafia Rejoice: Labatt Has Brought Back The Limited Edition Zubaz Striped Cans
Bills fans have nostalgia for Zubaz, namely because they emerged and became the fashion rage during the Buffalo Bills successful playoff runs during the 1990s, which culminated in a record four consecutive Super Bowls appearances for the "Bickering Bills" from 1991-1994.
In 2016, during a bout with nostalgia, Labatt produced a limited run of Labatt Blue cans with the Zubaz design and Bills' colors. It was a much needed thirst quenching respite during the Bills playoff drought.
This year, as part of April Fools tease, Labatt posted a picture of their beer cans with the Zubaz design, which generated fandamonium among Bills fans begging for a return of that unmistakable pattern synonymous with Bills fan fashion and the team's success in the 1990s.
The Zubaz striped cans were initially not available...until NOW!
"Now listen up. All you'd ever ask for is an opportunity. You got it today. Where else would you rather be than right here right now?!"- Marv Levy
According to Jason Folaron, brand manager for Labatt, given the intense love Bills Mafia has for Zubaz, Labatt made good on its April fools post by resurrecting the iconic Labatt Zubaz cans just in time for this Bills' season.
“When the demand flooded in on our April Fool’s Day post, we knew had to act fast,” said Folaron. “So, we’re bringing back the Zubaz cans for real. We want to be a part of every defensive pick six, every big play and every touchdown by giving fans a Labatt beer packaged for diehards and ready to raise at the stadium, local bars and their tailgate parties!”
“Labatt has always been about celebrating the passion of Buffalo and Bills Mafia. No one does tailgating and football better than us. We are right there with you cheering on and celebrating the team with a Blue Light. Bringing back the Zubaz cans, and last year’s fan-favorite Throwback Tea, is our way of always being a part of the game.- Jason Folaron, brand manager for Labatt
Labatt will kick off this football season by resurrecting the iconic Labatt Blue and Labatt Blue Light Zubaz cans. Alongside the Zubaz cans, Labatt is also bringing back Throwback Tea, which was introduced last year as the first official sponsor of Bills Mafia. Throwback Tea is a non-carbonated red raspberry hard iced tea, featuring the iconic red helmet on its packaging and also seeks to tap into our nostalgia for the Bills’ teams from the 1990’s.
Labatt is also local requirement for Bills Mafia tailgates. In a recent study from The Loupe* Labatt was crowned the “Most Popular Tailgate Beverage” in New York State. “Being a part of this fanbase is one thing, but being the beer that they reach for is the best.”
To find both limited edition Labatt products, visit the Labatt beer finder here.