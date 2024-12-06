Bills receivers created brutal, self-imposed punishment for dropped passes
Most football teams would use push ups as punishment for wide receivers dropping passes in practice. The Buffalo Bills are not one of those teams.
While speaking to the media Thursday, a reporter asked Bills rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman why they were out in the snow. Coleman explained it was punishment for not catching the football.
“I dropped a few passes so when you drop a pass, you got to jump in the snow. So, a few of the receivers had to go row around.”
Another reporter brought up that fellow receiver Mack Hollins seemed to want to do it as he likes to be in the snow. Coleman was quick to humorously say that was not the reason.
“He did not want to do that. It was part of the deal.”
The clip concluded with one of the reporters asking about Hollins’ TikTok video showing him taking a snow plunge. Coleman had some fun with it calling “BS” on Hollins and the video. Hollins has had his fair share of fun in the cold as he was shown walking into Highmark Stadium in Buffalo’s win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday with no shoes or socks on.
Even if the Bills receivers have fun with mistakes made in practice, they have not made as many mistakes on the field this season. Buffalo is tied for 13th in the NFL in drop passes with 18.
Coleman has established himself as one of the top receivers on the team as he is second on the team in receiving yards (417) and touchdowns (three). Hollins has been picking up on his production over the last four weeks with 12 receptions for 150 yards and two touchdowns.
The Bills are feeling the highs of their seven-game winning streak and winning the AFC East title. Snow always makes things better, and Buffalo is well on its way to what it hopes will be a deep playoff run.