Bills WR Keon Coleman Used Two Blunt Words to Describe His Play in 2025

The Bills are maintaining their belief in third-year wideout Keon Coleman, who is looking to break out after a rocky first two seasons in Buffalo.

In 2024, the Bills selected Coleman at the top of the second round in the draft, looking to find a new top receiver for Josh Allen after previously trading Stefon Diggs. Coleman has yet to live up to that billing.

Coleman caught 29 passes for 556 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie before recording just 404 yards and four touchdowns in his sophomore campaign. After a promising performance in the season opener against the Ravens, which saw him catch eight passes for 118 yards and a touchdown in the comeback win, Coleman was unable to build off that game the rest of the season. To make matters worse, Coleman faced discipline from the team for being late to team meetings and was a healthy scratch in multiple games.

As OTAs get underway for the Bills, Coleman was candid about his play from a season ago, calling it “ass” and “unacceptable.”

“Getting benched four games, unacceptable,” Coleman told reporters. “Ended off on a decent note, had a touchdown—I wouldn’t even call that a confidence booster, it’s just a positive to end the season on. But we lost, so that’s another negative to erase that. I don’t need self motivation, I know what I’m here to do, I know what I’m capable of doing.”

We heard from Keon Coleman today.



Said his play last season was "ass" & that this upcoming season is make or break for him. pic.twitter.com/MoxbrxLQ7z — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) May 19, 2026

At the start of the offseason, Coleman’s status with the team came into question when Bills owner Terry Pegula said of him after firing Sean McDermott, “The coaching staff pushed to draft Keon. I'm not saying [general manager Brandon Beane] wouldn't have drafted him, but he wasn't his next choice. That was Brandon being a team player and taking advice of his coaching staff who felt strongly about the player. You know, he's taken, for some reason, heat over it. And not saying a word about it. But I'm here to tell you the true story."

Beane later clarified that Coleman was his pick. Beane and new head coach Joe Brady have since expressed support for Coleman, with Brady telling reporters Tuesday that when he got the job as head coach, he let Coleman know that he will be a part of the offense and that he’s excited to see him progress with the unit.

Coleman said that he did not have a reaction to the comments from Pegula, noting, “I’m a professional. ... Words are one thing, actions are another. I’m still here, it’s just a blessing to come out here and compete.” Overall, he’s aware of the noise around him but doesn’t care about it. His approach heading into Year 3 is to “put it all together.”

Whether Coleman rises to the occasion or not will be based on his own decision-making and play, but there is certainly opportunity for him to do so in Buffalo. The Bills traded for DJ Moore, who will likely become the team’s No. 1 option at receiver, but outside of Moore and Khalil Shakir, the team does not have any bonafide options that should prevent Coleman from having the chance to step up.

Coleman, of course, might not have long to prove himself. Joshua Palmer and fourth-round rookie Skyler Bell will also be competing for targets and time on the field, and if either has a strong start or offseason showing, it could potentially limit Coleman’s opportunities.

So far, Allen has seen Coleman getting better and showing “constant improvement.” Allen specifically noted that he Coleman improved his releases, and receivers coach Drew Terrell has been helpful with him and the whole receiving core. If Coleman can continue this start through training camp and the start of the season, perhaps he can finally put it all together and turn in a career year.

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