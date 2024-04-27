What to Know About Buffalo Bills Draft Pick Ray Davis, RB Kentucky
- Name: Re’Mahn “Ray” Davis
- Senior
- 5' 8", 211 lbs
- Birthplace: San Francisco, CA
Davis’ path to the NFL is quite a story. Growing up in San Francisco with parents in and out of prison, he has lived in homeless shelters and foster care with 14 siblings. He ended up living with a teacher for three years in middle school. The Athletic's profile on Davis is very emotional. Bills Mafia is going to love this kid who has overcome so much and is mature beyond his years.
2023 Stats
- 199 carries
- 1,129 rushing yards
- 5.7 average yards per rush with longest run of of 75 yards
- 14 touchdowns
- 33 receptions
- 323 receiving yards
- 9.8 average per catch with longest cathc of 58 yards
- 7 receiving touchdowns (the most touchdown catches in a season by a running back in Kentucky history)
In 2023, Davis set school record with 21 total TDs starting all 13 Wildcat games. Against #22 ranked Florida, he had a career game tying the single-game school record with 4 rushing TDs on 26 carries with 280 rushing yards.
Davis had a strong 2023 season for the 7-5 Wildcats, after two seasons at Vanderbilt (2021-22) and two at Temple (2019-20). Davis' 21 total touchdowns ranked third nationally, and he was ranked fourth nationally in scoring (9.7), sixth nationally in total points scored (126), and 15th nationally in rushing TDs (14).
Davis led the SEC in scoring (126) and scoring (TDs) (9.69), ranked fourth in rushing yards per game (86.85) and total rushing yards (1,129), and ranked fourth in the SEC in all-purpose yards per game (111).
• Second Team All-America (Sports Illustrated)
• Honorable Mention All-American (CFN)
• First Team All-SEC (AP, Phil Steele, USA Today)
• Second Team All-SEC (Coaches)
• Selected to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl and the East-West Shrine Bowl
• Earned an invitation to the 2024 NFL Combine
Collegiate Career at Kentucky, Vanderbilt and Temple
Davis had an excellent collegiate career, totaling 4,388 all-purpose yards with 41 total touchdowns. He was the first active player in Division I to accumulate over 1,000 rushing yards at three different schools (Temple, Vanderbilt and Kentucky) and was the first player in SEC history to gain 1,000 or more rushing yards at two different programs (Vanderbilt and Kentucky).
NFL Combine
At the 2024 NFL Combine, Davis recorded a 40-yard-dash time of 4.52 seconds, a 10-yard-split time of 1.56 seconds, a 35-inch vertical jump, a 9-feet-11-inch broad jump, and a 20-yard-shuttle time of 4.51 seconds.
Davis was ranked as the 10th best running back at the 2024 NFL Combine.
Draft Scouts Evaluation
The 33rd team said that "Davis is one of the more intriguing running backs in the 2024 draft class given his impressive traits profile. That includes his pass-catching ability and his extensive experience as an I-back running both zone and gap scheme concepts. Davis packs a lot of natural quickness and power in his stout, compact frame."
He would seem to be the perfect compliment to Cook as "Davis is one of the better running back prospects in the 2024 draft class, and with his experience in multiple run schemes and his ability in the passing game, he can be a three-down contributor relatively early in his NFL career — although he is not likely to be the premier running back in the rotation."
Bleacher Report evaluated Davis as a three down back and potential starter, noting his pass catching skills "as a steady pass-catcher with flashes of the ability to work downfield on wheels and seam routes. As a pass protector, Davis shows good eyes, demeanor and anchor. Davis' technique fails him at times, particularly his hand placement, but that may be fixed with proper coaching."
"Davis can step into any offense right away and be a contributor. He has experience with all types of run-game concepts, and he has the size and efficient rushing skills to be a quality runner sooner than later. Davis' lack of explosive traits may limit his ceiling, but he checks all of the boxes to be a solid three-down back."