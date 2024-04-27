Bills Central

Buffalo Bills' Round 5 Draft Pick: Fun Facts about Georgia C Sedrick Van Pran-Granger

The Buffalo Bills used the No. 141 overall draft pick to secure a three-year starter from two-time CFP National Champion Georgia.

Ralph Ventre

Georgia offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran (63) gives direction during the second half of a NCAA
The Buffalo Bills' fifth-round draft pick's best ability is either his availability or drawing ability.

Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger is a gritty grappler that carries a unique skill set on and off the field. Drafted by the Bills at No. 141 overall, Van Pran-Granger joins a team that released starting center Mitch Morse earlier this offseason.

Here are three fun facts about three-year Georgia starter, who contributed to back-to-back CFP National Championships:

Decorated Ironman

Van Pran-Granger did not miss a single start (44 consecutive games) in any of the past three seasons. In 2021, he logged more snaps than any other Georgia player en-route to the CFP National Championship. The always-available center won the 2023 SEC Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the conference's top offensive lineman.

Pass Pro Prowess

The scrappy center posted elite pass-blocking statistics according to Pro Football Focus. The analytics outlet graded Van Pran-Granger over 1,419 career pass-blocking snaps and charged him with only one sack allowed.

Going against top-tier opposition, Van Pran-Granger permitted only 13 quarterback pressures over 485 pass pro situations and allowed no sacks in 2023.

Off-Field Talent

The 300-pound mauler majored in Art as a UGA student-athlete and has built an impressive drawing portfolio.

The SEC Network featured Van Pran-Granger on social media with the Georgia center creating an impromptu drawing of the Bulldog mascot in the Chik Fil A Peach Bowl press room.

