Buffalo Bills' Round 5 Draft Pick: Fun Facts about Georgia C Sedrick Van Pran-Granger
The Buffalo Bills' fifth-round draft pick's best ability is either his availability or drawing ability.
Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger is a gritty grappler that carries a unique skill set on and off the field. Drafted by the Bills at No. 141 overall, Van Pran-Granger joins a team that released starting center Mitch Morse earlier this offseason.
Here are three fun facts about three-year Georgia starter, who contributed to back-to-back CFP National Championships:
Decorated Ironman
Van Pran-Granger did not miss a single start (44 consecutive games) in any of the past three seasons. In 2021, he logged more snaps than any other Georgia player en-route to the CFP National Championship. The always-available center won the 2023 SEC Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the conference's top offensive lineman.
Pass Pro Prowess
The scrappy center posted elite pass-blocking statistics according to Pro Football Focus. The analytics outlet graded Van Pran-Granger over 1,419 career pass-blocking snaps and charged him with only one sack allowed.
Going against top-tier opposition, Van Pran-Granger permitted only 13 quarterback pressures over 485 pass pro situations and allowed no sacks in 2023.
Off-Field Talent
The 300-pound mauler majored in Art as a UGA student-athlete and has built an impressive drawing portfolio.
The SEC Network featured Van Pran-Granger on social media with the Georgia center creating an impromptu drawing of the Bulldog mascot in the Chik Fil A Peach Bowl press room.