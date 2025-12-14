AI computer model predicts surprising result in Bills-Patriots AFC East showdown
The odds favor the Buffalo Bills. The bots, however, are taking the New England Patriots.
While the human oddsmakers have installed the Bills as slight favorites for Sunday's AFC East showdown against the Patriots at Gillette Stadium, a popular AI model is picking New England in a close game. Microsoft's Copilot program has the Patriots winning the game, 27-24.
It's a result that would eliminate the Bills from winning the AFC East, putting them three games behind the Pats with three to go and without the tiebreaker because of being swept head-to-head. That, of course, would leave the Bills chasing an AFC Wild Card berth while ending their five-year reign as division champs.
MORE: Patriots' Drake Maye salivating at ending Bills' AFC East dynasty
Copilot picks games straight up, not against the line. So, not unexpectedly, it has a pretty spiffy NFL winning percentage of 66 (138-70-1), though it did lose Thursday night's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. The computer went 9-5 last week.
AI's analysis of Pats-Bills
"The Patriots will be the AFC East champions in 2025. We have an affinity for New England's "balanced attack" on offense and believe the team's "elite" run defense will be able to stymie James Cook, just as it did back in Week 5."
The Bills committed 11 penalties and three turnovers, and Cook ran only 14 times for 49 yards in the Week 5, 23-20 loss to the Pats at Highmark Stadium.
MORE: 3 keys to Bills getting revenge on Patriots in Week 15 AFC East showdown
USA Today's human analysis
"Mike Vrabel has a terrific record of 6-1 coming off a bye during his coaching career, so backing the Patriots may be appealing. Still, the Bills won't go quietly as they look to earn revenge against New England, work their way back into the AFC East race and lock up a postseason berth of their own."
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —
More Buffalo Bills News:
Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.Follow richiewhitt