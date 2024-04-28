Buffalo Bills Draft Edefuan Ulofoshio: Three Defining Facts about Fifth-Round LB
The Buffalo Bills opted for a 24-year-old linebacker at No. 160 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, adding a potential immediate contributor on special teams.
As a seasoned rookie, Washington's Edefuan Ulofoshio could help negate the losses of Tyrel Dodson and Siran Neal.
Whether he goes from late fifth-round pick to All-Pro like Bills' linebacker Matt Milano, Ulofoshio can potentially provide good value for Buffalo.
Here are three defining facts about Ulofoshio:
First Generation Footballer
Ulofoshio, the son of Nigerian immigrants, was born in Alaska and started playing football as an "energetic" child. The family moved to Las Vegas in 2016 and he finished his high school career at Bishop Gorman.
He is the first Washington prospect drafted by the Bills since turn of millennium.
Future Special Teams Ace?
Ulofoshio initially broke onto the field covering kickoffs as a freshman in 2018. In his first collegiate appearance, he forced fumbles on two separate kick returns.
He began to see significant snaps at linebacker in 2019 but remained a special teams contributor through this time in Seattle. Ulofoshio claimed the UW Coaches' Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in the 2022 Alamo Bowl.
Six Years!
It's not everyday you can draft a rookie with six years of college playing experience, but Ulofoshio took advantage of the NCAA's COVID waiver and maxed out his collegiate eligibility.
Arriving at Washington in 2018, Ulofoshio played games in six different seasons. Missing significant portions of the 2021 and 2022 campaigns due to injury, he totaled 46 appearances over the past six years. He did not miss any of the Huskies' 15 games in 2023.