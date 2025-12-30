Why Sean McDermott's unsuccessful late-game decision gives Bills reason for optimism
Head coach Sean McDermott deserves a fair share of criticism for the Buffalo Bills' inability to reach the Super Bowl during his nine-year tenure.
The Bills have a soon-to-be five-time NFL MVP finalist as their starting quarterback, but they've failed in the playoffs six times in the Josh Allen era.
With that said, McDermott has certainly grown, for the better, as a head coach, and that growth was on full display at the climax of Buffalo's 13-12 loss to the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17.
As the Bills scored a touchdown to pull within 13-12 with 00:04 remaining in regulation, McDermott kept the offense on the field for the game-deciding two-point conversion attempt.
There would be no overtime on this evening in Orchard Park. McDermott was putting the ball in reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen's hands with two yards to gain for the win. It was a no-brainer, and had Allen not flubbed the throw to an open Khalil Shakir, the move would have been celebrated.
The decision is 180 degrees from where McDermott was only five years ago.
With the Bills visiting the established Kansas City Chiefs in the 2020 AFC Championship Game, McDermott made multiple ultra-conservative decisions that essentially conceded defeat.
While the defense showed no ability to slow down Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, Buffalo twice kicked field goals in 4th-and-short situations from inside the opponent's 10-yard line in the eventual 38-24 loss.
Back to present day, with the Bills hosting the reigning Super Bowl champions, McDermott didn't flinch. He went for the win. It was the right call, especially on this particular day, and here are the reasons why.
End the game ASAP
The "Bills had the momentum" crowd is criticizing McDermott for opting to not play for overtime at home.
First, in overtime, momentum can change at the coin toss.
Then, there's the truth that the game was an absolute slug fest played under miserable weather conditions, and the Bills' franchise QB, who had already been sacked five times, was playing injured. Why would McDermott want to unnecessarily extend this war of attrition?
Intelligently, McDermott took the opportunity to end the game by gaining two more yards rather than venture into the unknown of overtime while further exposing Allen's compromised foot.
Confidence booster
The fact that McDermott didn't hesitate when calling for the two-point conversion attempt is, in itself, a vote of confidence for the offense.
Trusting his players to execute in a high-pressure situation, with the game hanging in the balance, likely provides a psychological boost. It's great seasoning to prepare for the crucial moments the team will face in the playoffs.
Unreliable kicker
The extra point, which has been pushed back to 33 yards, is no longer a sure thing, especially for practice squad kicker Michael Badgley.
Missing PATs in three different games for the Indianapolis Colts, Badgley played his way out of a job last month. Filling in for the injured Matt Prater, Badgley had failed on extra points in back-to-back appearances.
Put the ball in Allen's hands two yards from a win or rely on an unreliable practice squad kicker to force overtime? There's really only one choice, and McDermott made the right one.
Credit to the Bills' head coach for evolving, and here's to hoping he keeps that same winning mentality once the playoffs begin, because the risks will pay off more often than not.
