Bills’ 2026 schedule gets clearer after AFC East order-of-finish finalized

The Buffalo Bills' season isn't over yet, but with their 13-12 loss in Week 17 against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Bills are locked into a second-place finish in the AFC East division.

What does this mean for the Bills in terms of their schedule in 2026?

What’s already locked in?

First, what we do know. The Bills will face the second-place teams within the AFC North, AFC South, and the NFC West. What we don't know is which teams it will be, but we have it narrowed down to a few teams.

The Bills 2025 season is far from over, but it's never too late to look ahead to the Bills 2026 season. We know they will face the usual divisional foes in the New England Patriots, New York Jets, and the Miami Dolphins. We also know they will be matched up with the NFC North. Here is where we stand on the remaining opponents.

Three second-place crossovers

Let's start with the AFC North, where the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens are battling for the division crown and the final postseason spot. The winner will punch their ticket to the 2025 postseason, and the loser will get a date with the Bills in 2026.

In the AFC South, we have the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans still fighting for the division title. If the Jaguars defeat the Tennessee Titans in their season finale, that'll keep the Houston Texans as the number two team in that division, and a 2026 date with the Bills. If the Texans win and the Jaguars lose, that pushes the Jaguars to number two, and they will be on the Bills' 2026 schedule.

Finally, the NFC West, which is loaded with solid teams, that includes three teams with 11 or more wins. After the Rams Week 17 match up against the Atlanta Falcons, the division likely showcases three 12-win teams heading into Week 18. The candidates to land on the Bills' 2026 schedule are the Rams, Seattle Seahawks, or the San Francisco 49ers.

Early “toughness” check (with one big caveat)

We'll know more after the Week 18 games, but on paper, the Bills' 2026 schedule is already shaping up to be a tough one. That said, a lot can happen this offseason with trades, free agency, and the draft, but hopefully, Bills GM Brandon Beane can improve the Bills roster to continue competing at a high level.

