Bills trade out of first round after deal with Panthers for pick 32
The Bills have made their second trade of the night and this one takes them out of the first round completely. Buffalo made a deal with the Carolina Panthers, one of the old stomping grounds for head coach Sean McDermott. The Bills moved down one spot, from 32 to 33. Buffalo also received pick No. 141 in exchange for pick No. 200.
Interestingly enough, as many expected the Bills to take a wide receiver at No. 28, the Bills wound up trading down twice. Both trades resulted in the team trading up selecting a wide receiver -- Kansas City drafted Texas WR Xavier Worthy at No. 28 and Carolina took South Carolina WR Xavier Legette at No. 32.
The advantage Buffalo has now is they now have control of Day 2 of the draft with the first pick of the night, No. 33 overall. They have a chance to reset their board and could continue to make moves if they choose or land on the top players on their board.
Here is the updated list of picks for the Bills entering Day 2: 33, 60, 95, 128, 141, 144, 160, 163, 204, 221.