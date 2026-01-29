Josh Allen Seen Using Crutches During Joe Brady’s First Presser as Bills’ Coach
After taking part in interviews during the Bills’ search for their next head coach, Josh Allen was in attendance for new coach Joe Brady’s introductory press conference.
Brady was named the Bills’ next head coach after Sean McDermott was fired following nine seasons leading the Bills. Brady joined the Bills as their quarterbacks coach in 2022 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2023. Over that time, he’s developed a strong rapport with Allen, and has now been promoted to head coach.
As Allen arrived at the presser, he was notably seen in a walking boot and using crutches. He was among a number of Bills players to attend the presser, including tight end Dalton Kincaid, tackle Spencer Brown, and cornerback Maxwell Hairston.
Allen injured his foot during the Bills’ game against the Browns late in the regular season, but did not miss any time and played through the injury until the Bills fell to the Broncos in the divisional round of the playoffs. Bills general manager Brandon Beane noted after the season ended concluded that Allen might need to have a procedure done on his foot, and it appears that might have taken place.
There is currently no indication that Allen’s injury will for next season. Allen is the most durable quarterback in the game at the moment and holds the longest active consecutive starts streak among quarterbacks.
