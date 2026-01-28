NFL Insider Details Extent of Josh Allen's Role in Bills' Coaching Search

You would assume superstar quarterback Josh Allen had some say in the Bills' head coaching search, which on Tuesday concluded with the internal promotion of offensive coordinator Joe Brady. And turns out you would be right ... at least to some degree.

While Allen did not help the front office put together a final list or make the final decision, the QB was "in the room for many of the candidates' in-person interviews and got to see behind the curtains on [the] process," while also offering his opinions, according to ESPN's Peter Schrager.

A note on Josh Allen's role in the Bills HC search:



He was in the room for many of the candidates' in-person interviews and got to see behind the curtains on process, and offer his opinions on each.



He wasn't a part of the narrowing of the final list or the final HC decision. pic.twitter.com/OR9tDzoPcp — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) January 27, 2026

That certainly feels like a smart, if expected, move, considering Allen is the engine that makes the whole team run.

Moreover, Allen's reaction to the team's heartbreaking loss in the divisional round seemed to factor heavily into owner Terry Pegula's decision to fire then-coach Sean McDermott. Not to say that was Allen's fault— it was simply clear how devastated he was to miss the Super Bowl yet again, and Pegula felt like he had to stop that from happening next year, too.

"I felt like we hit the proverbial playoff wall, year after year. ... I just sensed, in that locker room, where do we go from here with what we have? And that was the basis for my decision," Pegula told reporters in a press conference.

Allen has previously spoken highly of Brady. When the OC's name came up on the coaching carousel last season, the QB jokingly claimed that Brady has "done nothing for us"—a playful and sarcastic bid to keep other teams from poaching him.

He also said earlier this season that he is "extremely confident in Joe," who has been "awesome for my career."

Now, we'll see what Brady can do for Allen as the top guy in charge.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated