Bills' Free Agent Micah Hyde Hosting Event in Buffalo
Veteran safety Micah Hyde's NFL playing future is still undecided, but one thing is certain — his annual charity softball tradition will continue.
The fourth annual Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game is set for May 19 at Sahlen Field, Home of the Buffalo Bisons (AAA).
The 33-year-old Hyde, who has spent the last seven seasons as a Buffalo Bills' defensive leader, is currently a free agent reportedly considering retirement. In an Instagram post advertising the softball game date, Hyde mentioned that his plans for the 2024 season are to be determined.
"While my future is still unknown, I do know this - I can't wait to be reunited with you all on May 19th," said Hyde via the social media platform.
After signing with the Bills at the start of Sean McDermott's head coaching tenure in 2017, Hyde has recorded 95 career starts and 16 interceptions for Buffalo. He twice earned All-Pro Second Team honors, but has since battled neck problems.
"I talked to Micah yesterday," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane while addressing reporters on April 18. "I don't think he has totally made a 100 percent decision either way."
Meanwhile, Hyde's charity softball game has taken on a life of its own. The 2023 edition was played before a sellout crowd of 16,000+ fans who watched the Bills' defense defeat the offense, 14-11. In the pregame Home Run Derby, starting right tackle Spencer Brown dethroned former champion Josh Allen.