2024 NFL second-round mock draft: Bills address the one big need
The Buffalo Bills actively did everything they could to get out of the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. Trades down with Kansas City and Carolina netted them the 33rd overall pick, the first of the second round and the kickoff pick of day 2. And FanNation Draft's Tyler Forness sees them putting it to good use, selecting Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell.
Good size (6-2, 205 pounds), excellent speed (4.33 40), Mitchell fits the bill of exactly what the Bills need, weighing in the decision to part ways with Stefon Diggs in March.
The argument can easily be made Mitchell was worth either of the two first-round picks the Bills had, and traded, Thursday, and both picks landed their respective teams other wide receivers -- Xavier Worthy was taken by the Chiefs at 28 and Xavier Legette was selected by Carolina at 32. The 49ers took Florida's Ricky Pearsall at 31 for good measure.
It seems like Mitchell would be the odds-on favorite for 33, and the Bills can and should feel pretty good about adding more picks along with adding Mitchell.