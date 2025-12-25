Bills WR Brandin Cooks opens up on dropped passes, championship mentality

In need of help at the wide receiver position, the Buffalo Bills decided to bring in veteran wideout Brandin Cooks after he was released by the New Orleans Saints.

Cooks gives them plenty of experience, playing in his 12th NFL season. He's also had some excellent seasons, crossing the 1,000-yard mark six times during his career.

Since joining Buffalo, however, Cooks has yet to make a huge impact. He caught a 13-yard pass during his first game with the team, but hasn't made one since. What's worse is Cooks has two drops on deep passes that could have been game-changing plays.

Cooks knows he has to make those catches, and didn't shy away from taking accountability when discussing his miscues.

"For me, the player I am and I know to be, I expect to make those plays," Cooks said via Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News. "It’s definitely not a lack of working hard or not work. Things happen. I flush them, but at the same time, in my mind, it’s like, ‘I’ve gotta make that play.’ That’s my mindset. It will always be my mindset. Nobody will be harder on me than myself."

Brandin Cooks focused solely on winning

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks warms up before the game at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Cooks, who had just 12 snaps in their last game, said he expects that count to increase. He also said he knows he can be more involved in the offense, and will make the plays they need him to.

While he remained confident in himself, Cooks said the ultimate goal remains the same. He just wants to win.

"At the end of the day, we’ve got an unselfish group in our receiver room and we’re all kind of rotating and our run game is so amazing," said Cooks. "We all can make plays, so it’s just a part of it. My number one goal is I just want to win. I truly mean that. … When I’m in, I’m in. It doesn’t matter how much. That’s just my mindset."

Cooks, who has twice played in the Super Bowl, is eager to finally win a title and knows this might be his best chance to do that.

