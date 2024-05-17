Should Bills bank on breakout season from 2022 Fifth-Round Receiver?
There are plenty of targets for the Buffalo Bills to redistribute in 2024.
With WR1 Stefon Diggs and WR2 Gabe Davis no longer on board, there is a significant opportunity for a receiver to step up and claim top dawg status. Diggs and Davis were targeted a combined 241 times on pass plays in 2023.
Pro Football Focus suggests 2022 fifth-round draft pick Khalil Shakir can be "the guy" this upcoming season. Identifying one breakout candidate for each of the 16 AFC teams, PFF landed on Shakir for the Bills.
From PFF's Breakout candidates for all 16 AFC teams:
"The Bills' receiving corps will look drastically different in 2024, and with no clear WR1, Shakir could become Josh Allen’s top wideout option. Shakir had a strong Year 2, producing a 76.9 receiving grade and a 2% drop rate. Further, Shakir saw jumps in both yards after the catch per reception and yards per route run. The former fifth-round pick should only develop further in his third campaign."
The 24-year-old Shakir has shown flashes of brilliance while receiving a modest target share over his first two pro seasons. He carved out a significant role while appearing in every game in 2023, catching 39 of 46 targets for 611 yards and two touchdowns.
After a 105-yard performance in the division-clinching regular season finale at Miami, Shakir caught touchdown passes in both of Buffalo's playoff games. He out-performed Diggs down the stretch despite receiving half of many targets. Over the last 10 games, including the postseason, Shakir out-gained Diggs by 462-422 margin. Over that span, Diggs held an 80-37 advantage in targets.
As a rookie, Shakir averaged 16.7 yards per catch while securing 10 of 20 targets, including one touchdown pass.