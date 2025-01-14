Bills Central

Bills announce legend of the game for AFC Divisional game

Former Buffalo fan favorite back in town for Bills-Ravens

Khari Demos

Oct 26, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; former Buffalo Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick
Oct 26, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; former Buffalo Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens matchup has a little more magic to it — Fitzmagic to be exact.

The Bills announced Tuesday that former quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick will be in attendance for the AFC Divisional matchup as the legend of the game.

ryan fitzpatrick
Dec 21, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football broadcasters (from left) Tony Gonzalez, Charissa Thompso, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Andrew Whitworth and Richard Sherman / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

We all know Fitz’s story: the Harvard alum spent 17 years in the NFL across nine teams. But arguably his most memorable stint was the time he spent in Orchard Park from 2009 to 2012. As much as his play galvanized (and polarized) Bills Mafia, his post-playing days have really endeared him in Western New York.

There is a clear love fest between him and Josh Allen that is beyond heartwarming. But, of course, who could forget how he showed up for the 2021 AFC Wild Card win over the New England Patriots, where he let his chest hair flow freely as he cheered on in minus wind chill weather. Hopefully, he brings good energy like he did that night, which resulted in Bill Belichick’s worst playoff loss of his career.

ryan fitzpatrick
Dec 16, 2012; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Buffalo Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) / Kevin Hoffman-Imagn Images

Buffalo will need all the good vibes it can get with a juggernaut Ravens team coming to town on Sunday. But if his post on X is any indication, he seems excited to be bringing the magic (and chest hair) needed to push the Bills over the top and back into the AFC title game.

ryan fitzpatrick
Dec 2, 2012; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) / Kevin Hoffman-Imagn Images
