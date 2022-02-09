Bills promote Matthew Smiley to special teams coordinator

They wasted no time elevating him following departure of Heath Farwell.

Matthew Smiley has been promoted from assistant special teams coach to special teams coordinator by the Buffalo Bills.

He will replace Heath Farwell, who left to take the same job with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Wednesday.

Smiley has been with head coach Sean McDermott from the start in 2017 and has coached a unit this past season that saw second-year kicker Tyler Bass become the first Bill to surpass 100 career points for two straight seasons since Dan Carpenter in 2015.

The Bills ranked 8th in the NFL in special teams in 2021, according to Sports Illustrated's Rick Gosselin. That included a No. 3 ranking in kickoff coverage, No. 2 in punt covevrage, No. 2 in opponent's starting point and No. 1 in takeaways.

Interestingly, Jacksonville ranked 24th overall.

Smiley has been coaching in the NFL since 2013, when the Jaguars made him an assistant special teams coach. He moved to the Bills for the same position in 2017.

His playing background was as a wide receiver at Illinois.

