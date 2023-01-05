Josh Allen's is a notable name on the list of injury concerns at midweek for the Buffalo Bills.

While obviously the Buffalo Bills' No. 1 injury concern has absolutely nothing to do with their Week 18 game - that concern is of course reserved for Damar Hamlin -the team has released Wednesday's injury report after it held a walk-through practice. ...

And Josh Allen's is a notable name on the list.

The Bills did not have media availability Wednesday in wake of safety Hamlin going into cardiac arrest during Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, which resulted in a subsequent postponement of the contest. Reports have indicated Hamlin is progressing, but he remains in critical condition in the ICU at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Meanwhile, to a football-only concern, the injury list: Allen was a full participant on Wednesday, so this should not be a game-time issue. But in addition to his nagging sore elbow, he's now listed as also dealing with an ankle issue.

The list:

QB Josh Allen (elbow, ankle) - FULL

LB Tyrel Dodson (knee) - FULL

CB Taron Johnson (concussion) - LIMITED

TE Dawson Knox (hip) - FULL

CB Cam Lewis (forearm) - FULL

LB Matt Milano (knee) - FULL

DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder) - FULL

S Jordan Poyer (knee) - FULL

Johnson exited in the first quarter of Monday's game after taking a hard hit to the upper body from Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst. He was taken off to be evaluated for a head injury and is the only player not listed as a full participant from Wednesday's walk-through.



It was announced Monday that Poyer has been playing with a torn meniscus for a part of this season. That didn't prevent him from being active on Monday and it's not preventing him from being listed as a full participant on Wednesday.

The Bills are slated to play the New England Patriots on Sunday at Highmark Stadium. As of now, kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills ... Bills Mafia!

Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.