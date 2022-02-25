Bills could be returning to St. John Fisher College for training camp

According to TV report, discussions for an abbreviated camp are being held.

The COVID-19 pandemic has kept the Buffalo Bills from their annual tradition of going away to training camp for the previous two years.

That streak, according to WHAM-13 in Rochester, may end this summer.

Mike Catalana reports that the Bills and St. John Fisher College are talking about a return for what would likely be only around a two-week stay on the campus in Pittsford, their destination for the start of camp since 2000.

Recent improvements made to the Bills' facilities at Orchard Park have served to raise questions about the viability of training away from the premises. After all, the Bills are coming off their two most successful seasons since coach Sean McDermott first professed his preference for going away to camp in 2017.

Most NFL teams don't leave their training facilities for training camp anymore.

Nevertheless, sources say that both McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane still believe in the value of starting remotely.

If the Bills do return, it likely will be for a shorter stint — around two weeks — than fans had grown accustomed to before the pandemic.

But from the fans' perspective, which may be the only good reason for the Bills to go away to camp anymore, two weeks are better than none.

As good as the Bills' facilities are now, there just isn't as much room for extra fans as there is at St. John Fisher, which allows for a more interactive experience.

According to the report, the agreement with SJFC was supposed to expire in 2021, but the disruption in the schedule caused by the pandemic may allow for a new agreement.

