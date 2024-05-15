Bills turn 2024 opponents into LeBron James in hilarious social media posts
The NFL schedule release always breeds creativity in social media departments around the league.
As the schedule reveal has evolved from a date on the league’s calendar into an event of significant fan and media interest, teams around the league have taken to unveiling their schedules in increasingly creative and entertaining ways. These reveals, when done well, have the potential to go viral—think back to the Los Angeles Chargers’ anime-inspired unveil in 2022, or the Tennessee Titans’ 2023 release in which they humorously enlisted the aid of tourists visiting the famous Broadway strip.
The Buffalo Bills generally produce amusing, if not esoteric social media content, and the team lived up to this description as it previewed its 2024 schedule Wednesday evening. The team turned its already-determined 2024 opponents into NBA superstar Lebron James in the hours leading up to the full schedule reveal.
Most of the images just feature NFL team logos Photoshopped atop the four-time NBA MVP, but there are a few creative images, such as one that features James as he's seen in the infamous Sprite Cranberry holiday commercial donning Seattle Seahawks gear.
We would also be remiss not to mention the Jacksonville Jaguars post, which equates James as he's seen in a Progressive commercial to Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
The San Francisco 49ers-centric post is quite good, as well. Who doesn't love a good yearbook photo, even if it has been altered a bit?
Fans will learn the dates and times at which Buffalo will kick off each of its 2024 matchups at 8:00 p.m. You can stay up to date with the latest information regarding the team’s schedule in our tracker.