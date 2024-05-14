2024 NFL Schedule Release Tracker: How Bills' schedule is shaping up
The NFL will release its 2024 regular season schedule on May 15; as the league prepares for the full reveal, it’s already started to disclose the dates and times of some of its more prominent matchups.
We’re keeping track of all reputable information regarding the Buffalo Bills and their 2024 slate as it surfaces, so make sure to bookmark this page as a one-stop shop for all things Bills schedule.
Kicking off Thursday Night Football
The Buffalo Bills will kick off Amazon Prime Video's Thursday Night Football slate with a Week 2 matchup with the Miami Dolphins in Hard Rock Stadium. The contest will take place on September 12 at 8:15 p.m., fortunately away from the notorious Florida sun.
Two Monday Night Football games
Buffalo appears set to play two games under the bright lights of Monday Night Football. During a Tuesday morning appearance on Good Morning America, lead MNF commentator Joe Buck stated that his crew “has got the Bills twice.”
Late-season primetime meeting with the 49ers
The 'Chris Berman Super Bowl' will take place in Orchard Park in Week 13. Tyler Dunne reports that the Bills will host the defending NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football on December 1.
Playoff rematch in Week 11
Jordan Schultz reports that the Kansas City Chiefs, the team that has eliminated Buffalo in three out of the last four postseasons, will travel to Orchard Park to take on the Bills in Week 11. The game will kick off at 4:25 p.m.; Allen has a career regular season record of 3-1 against Kansas City.
A bevy of information
SBNation associate director Matt Warren has secured the dates of several of Buffalo's 2024 matchups. The team, according to Warren, is slated to host the Dolphins in Week 9, travel to Detroit to take on the Lions in Week 15, and see Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets in Orchard Park in Week 17.
Current projected schedule
Week 1:
Week 2: at Miami Dolphins, Thursday Night Football
Week 3:
Week 4:
Week 5:
Week 6:
Week 7:
Week 8:
Week 9: vs. Miami Dolphins
Week 10:
Week 11: vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Week 12:
Week 13: vs. San Francisco 49ers, Sunday Night Football
Week 14:
Week 15: at Detroit Lions
Week 16:
Week 17: vs. New York Jets
Week 18:
Stay tuned for more information as it surfaces.