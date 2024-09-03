Bills still viewed as one of NFL’s elite entering 2024 season despite injuries
The 2024 season looks as though it will again be a fruitful one for the Buffalo Bills, as they’re still widely viewed as one of the NFL’s best teams as the commencement of the new campaign nears.
The 33rd Team recently released their power rankings entering Week 1 of the NFL regular season, with the Bills slotting in at No. 7. Though still an advantageous position, this is a drop from where Buffalo was on the site’s previous rankings, as the Bills were previously fifth.
“It was a rough training camp and preseason for the Buffalo Bills as they are already banged up going into the 2024 season,” writer Marcus Mosher said in his article.
Related: Stefon Diggs says last season with Bills was ‘the worst mental space’ of his career
“Pro Bowl LB Matt Milano will miss most of the year with a torn bicep, and there are multiple players in the secondary who are in jeopardy of missing Week 1. Buffalo has a really tough schedule this year, but look for Josh Allen to find a way to post double-digit wins again.”
One of those injuries in the secondary includes reigning second-team All-Pro nickel cornerback Taron Johnson, who is dealing with a quad injury, and safety Mike Edwards has hamstring concerns. Fellow safeties Cole Bishop and Damar Hamlin are also dealing with ailments, but all of these defensive backs may be ready before the start of the season. Milano is expected to be out until at least December with his bicep tear.
Wide receiver is also a bit of a concern, with offseason signings Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Curtis Samuel banged up going into Week 1.
Buffalo’s first six weeks of the regular season present multiple challenges, with the Week 1 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals being the easiest (on paper) of the bunch. The Bills have road matchups against the Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans, and New York Jets, with the last three being in consecutive weeks. They also will have the Jacksonville Jaguars at home. If Buffalo comes out of it with a .500 record, the Bills will be set up for a solid close to the campaign.
Last season was an easier start to the year for the Bills as they had four home games, with one in London through the first six weeks. Buffalo went 4-2 in that span, with their only losses being the Jets in Week 1 and Jaguars in Week 5. The Bills finished the season with an 11-6 record and lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.
Even with all the concerns regarding injuries and offseason turnover, the expectations remain high for Buffalo as it is playoffs or bust for this franchise. If Josh Allen is healthy and in at quarterback, the Bills can win any game they take the field for. The challenge will be getting through the first month and a half to set themselves up for more winnable games down the stretch.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —