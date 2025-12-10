Bills staring down a ‘nightmare scenario’ that could wreck Super Bowl plans

For the past six seasons, the Buffalo Bills have been in the playoffs and have often been one of the favorites to get to the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, they have yet to get there, twice losing in the AFC Championship Game.

Their biggest kryptonite has been the Kansas City Chiefs, who have beaten Buffalo three times in the playoffs. This year, that might not be a concern with Kansas City falling to 6-7 last week, putting them in danger of missing out on the postseason.

While that should give the Bills a huge advantage, Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon says they created a potential nightmare scenario that could keep them from competing for the Lombardi Trophy.

”Just when the Chiefs finally stop looking like the roadblock they've been, the Bills watch the Patriots reclaim the AFC East throne—and once again see their Super Bowl hopes derailed, this time by a road-heavy playoff path.” - Gagnon, Bleacher Report

Bills could still catch New England, but they need help

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen rushes the ball past New England Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Buffalo is 9-4 and in second place in the AFC East. The New England Patriots have a comfortable lead at 11-2, plus a win over the Bills.

That doesn’t mean Buffalo can’t catch them, but they’re going to need help. The first step, however, is up to the Bills. They visit New England in Week 15, which could pull them to within one game.

From there, New England plays the Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets, and Miami Dolphins. Buffalo will need them to lose at least one of the AFC East games, since the Pats have yet to lose in the division while Buffalo has two losses to AFC East teams.

The easiest path would be for Buffalo to win out while New England loses at least two, but the final schedule for the Patriots is far from daunting. That’s why the Bills might have to prepare for plenty of traveling come playoff time.

