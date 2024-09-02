3 Bills you need to target in your fantasy football drafts
Fantasy football players are getting in their last-second drafts ahead of the commencement of the 2024 NFL season, and despite the perceived volatility prompted by the offseason departures of lead wideouts Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis, there are still several players on the Buffalo Bills’ offense that are worth pursuing as you construct your roster.
Quarterback Josh Allen is a fantasy football cheat code, and he’s going to have to throw the ball to someone, right? Buffalo’s offense has been one of the league’s statistical best over the last couple of seasons, and we’re here to help you determine which members of the reworked unit have the most fantasy relevance as you prepare for your draft. With that in mind, here are three Bills you need to target in your fantasy football drafts.
3 Fantasy Football Targets from Buffalo Bills
1. QB Josh Allen
Allen is the easiest and safest fantasy choice after scoring an average of 24.2 points per game a season ago. He's gifted with the ability to run and pass the ball, making him valuable in fantasy leagues as he scored 44 touchdowns in 2023. Usually, quarterbacks start going between the third and fifth rounds of the draft (in one QB formats), but Allen is one you could comfortably reach for given his demonstrated dominance.
2. RB James Cook
With the unknowns of the passing game, Cook should have no problem "cooking" in the backfield this fall. He produced 12.4 points per game in 2023 and will be seen as a workhorse this season, as Ray Davis and Ty Johnson shouldn't eat too much into his upside. Cook should have more touches in both the running and passing games after 1,576 total yards and six touchdowns last year, which makes him a valuable pick in the first five rounds of your draft.
3. TE Dalton Kincaid
No returning Buffalo pass-catcher had more targets than Kincaid's 91 last season. He posted 7.1 fantasy points per game and is essentially a lock to see more targets and, thus, points this season. The chemistry and trust he has with Allen are big as the quarterback figures out who his top wide receiver will be. Kincaid could put up Travis Kelce-like fantasy numbers and be a top-five tight end in fantasy this season.
Sleeper Pick: WR Khalil Shakir
Guys like rookie Keon Coleman, the versatile Curtis Samuel, and veteran Mack Hollins could catch the attention of Allen, but third-year wideout Khalil Shakir is similar to Kincaid in that there's already a rapport between him and his quarterback. If you want to take a swing on any player in Buffalo's unproven receiving corps, Shakir seems the safest bet given his demonstrated connection with Allen.
