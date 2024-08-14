Beloved broadcaster Chris Berman says Bills' Super Bowl window 'is wide open'
A beloved figure amongst the Buffalo faithful has said the Buffalo Bills have a shot at winning it all this season.
Legendary ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman spoke with The Batavia Daily News' Alex Brasky at the Jim Kelly Celebrity Golf Tournament on Monday, telling the reporter that he believes the Bills firmly remain in the Super Bowl hunt despite their offseason turnover.
"People asked last year, 'Is the window closing?'" Berman said. "They said, 'Okay, is Josh Allen still the quarterback? Yes? Well then the window is wide open"
Berman has a history of believing in Buffalo's championship aspirations. There was a stretch in the late 1980s and early 1990s when he would near-annually pick the Bills to appear in (or win) the Super Bowl, something that endeared him to Buffalo fans.
When speaking about this year's team, he singled out linebacker Matt Milano (who is returning from a tibia fracture that prematurely ended his 2023 campaign) as a key player.
“He’s always been one of my favorite players," Berman said. "I don’t know him. I might have met him for 30 seconds a few years ago. When he went out last year, the defense was good but he’s the heart and soul. Even if he’s just directing the players to the right place.”
Buffalo will have stiff competition between the back-to-back Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens. Berman mentioned them as the threats that could get in the way of the Bills winning it all.
“They’re tough pillars to knock out of the way," Berman said. "The Bills are good enough to do it. I’m optimistic. It’s not cautiously optimistic. They’re going to win the division.”
The Bills have made the playoffs in five straight seasons dating back to 2019. They have only made the AFC Conference Championship game once in the recent past (2020), however, bowing out in the Divisional Round in each of the past three seasons.
Berman believing in the Bills as a contender is high praise from someone who has been around the league for decades, but it's nothing necessarily out of the norm for the legendary broadcaster. Buffalo fans are hoping this is the season they get over the hump and back in the Super Bowl.
