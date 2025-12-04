Bills add second TE to Week 14 injury report, three players unavailable for practice

The Buffalo Bills have only three tight ends on their active 53-man roster, and two of them are on the injury report.

While Dalton Kincaid has been on the shelf since injuring his hamstring on November 9 against the Miami Dolphins, fifth-round rookie Jackson Hawes appeared on Wednesday's official practice report as the team prepares for a December 7 home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The good news is that Hawes was listed as a full participant despite a back issue, although participation status is only an estimation since the Bills held a walk-through session on Wednesday in Orchard Park.

Establishing a role as a highly-effective run blocker, Hawes has played in all 12 games thus far this season with 44 percent snap share.

Other new additions

Longsnapper Reid Ferguson and second-round rookie defensive tackle TJ Sanders are both new to the injury report this week. The former is listed with a neck issue while the later is dealing with a wrist.

Both Ferguson and Sanders were full participants at Wednesday's walk-through. While Ferguson hasn't missed game since taking over the job in 2017, Sanders is only a few weeks removed from an Injured Reserve stint. The rookie had knee surgery after appearing in the season's first four games.

Aug 9, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (87) gives a stiff arm to Buffalo Bills long snapper Reid Ferguson (69) | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Kincaid's mixed update

After finally returning to practice on a limited basis prior to the November 30 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the tight end kicked off Bengals week as a limited participant.

Kincaid, who earned a questionable tag last week, appeared on track to finally return to game action against the Bengals, but that was before he was listed with a second injury on Wednesday's report. While recovering from the Week 10 hamstring pull, the tight end, who was Buffalo's leading receiver through the first nine weeks, experienced knee aggravation along the way.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

A knee injury hampered Kincaid down the stretch of the 2024 season, and he also dealt with some knee aggravation during training camp. It's unknown if the current issue is related to those prior documented injuries.

Three non-participants

Linebacker Terrel Bernard and wide receiver Joshua Palmer, who were unavailable against the Steelers, remained sidelined at practice. Bernard injured his elbow on November 20 while Palmer is dealing with lingering effects of the October 13 ankle/knee injury suffered against the Atlanta Falcons.

In a disappointing development, defensive end Joey Bosa did not practice after leaving due to a hamstring pull late in the Week 13 win. Bosa has been subsequently deemed week to week.

Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Josh Palmer (5) is tackled by. Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford (20) | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Bills' Injury Report (Week 14)

LB Terrel Bernard (elbow) — DNP



DE Joey Bosa (hamstring) — DNP



WR Joshua Palmer (knee/ankle) — DNP



OL Spencer Brown (shoulder) — Limited



OL Dion Dawkins (concussion) — Limited



TE Dalton Kincaid (hamstrng/knee) — Limited



LS Reid Ferguson (neck) — Full



FB Reggie Gilliam (knee) — Full



TE Jackson Hawes (back) — Full



DT TJ Sanders (wrist) — Full

