Bills QB Josh Allen praises this 'unreal' part of WR Keon Coleman's game
Since being selected by the Buffalo Bills in the second round of this year's NFL Draft, wide receiver Keon Coleman has consistently turned heads with his big-play ability, coming down with several impressive grabs throughout training camp thus far. He's been praised by people at all levels of the organization including quarterback Josh Allen, who was again complimentary of the rookie this week.
During his Tuesday media availability, Allen was asked about Coleman and the catches he's made throughout camp. The quarterback glowed about the wideout, offering immense praise for his penchant for coming down with difficult catches.
“He has an unreal ability to go up and catch the ball at a high point," Allen said. "Very good ball skills, and it’s fun to play with a guy like that that you can just close your eyes and throw it and expect that he will go up, and you saw it in the game, too. He got undercut and pulled a little bit on an in-cut but he did a good job of fighting through and not letting the guy pick the ball off so that instills a lot of trust in quarterbacks.”
Though Coleman didn't construct the highlight reel plays he has throughout camp in the Bills' preseason opener, he still managed to make one catch for eight yards in Buffalo’s 33-6 loss to the Chicago Bears. He also received two targets in the end zone, even breaking up an interception.
Head coach Sean McDermott had high praise for Coleman after the contest.
“[His comfort] didn’t surprise me, though, because he’s been taking things in stride that way," McDermott said. "You see him out at practice every day, he’s executed, made some big-time plays.”
What has helped in Coleman’s development is the time he has spent with his star quarterback. Coleman and Allen briefly worked out with each other in the offseason alongside the rest of the team's weapons, something that apparently benefited the entire team given that the quarterback has showcased solid rapports with his entire receiving corps at camp.
Coleman figures to play a significant immediate role in a Bills receiving corps that lost premier contributors Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis this offseason. Though he's only taken 20 NFL snaps, the early signs are promising.
