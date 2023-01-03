Bills DB Damar Hamlin to Hospital: Scary Injury vs. Bengals

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a scary and emotional injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday.

Injuries have already started to hit the Buffalo Bills secondary in Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

But the game itself took an understandable backseat after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a scary injury in the first quarter after a big hit against Bengals receiver Tee Higgins.

After falling the ground hard to make the tackle, Hamlin stood up at the end of the play but fell down to the ground right away, appearing to lose consciousness. The extent of the injury is not known, but an ambulance and stretcher was brought out onto the field.

Per the ESPN broadcast, medical staff performed CPR on Hamlin while he was on the ground.

This season, Hamlin has 63 solo tackles, one forced fumble, 1.5 sacks and two passes defended. The Bills selected him in the sixth round last season.

Buffalo had already taken a hit to the secondary in the first quarter before Hamlin's scary injury. Bills cornerback Taron Johnson exited after being hit in the upper body on a block from Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst on just the third play of the game.

The team announced Johnson is being evaluated for a head injury after being taken back to the locker room. His return is questionable.

As for Hamlin, both teams came together at midfield during the emotional time.

