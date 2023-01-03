Bills CB Taron Johnson Injured vs. Bengals; Will He Return?

Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson was injured in the first quarter on Monday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Buffalo Bills are looking for a signature late-season win against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night at Paycor Stadium.

But the Buffalo secondary has already suffered an early injury in a game where it'll need all the help it can get against an elite Bengals receiving corps.

Bills cornerback Taron Johnson exited in the first quarter after being hit in the upper body on a block from Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst on just the third play of the game. The team announced he is being evaluated for a head injury after being taken back to the locker room. His return is questionable.

He was on the ground for a bit before being helped off toward the sideline. The nature and type of injury was not clear right away before the announcement from the Bills.

After Johnson exited, the Bengals scored quickly. Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow found receiver Tyler Boyd for a 14-yard touchdown to cap a five-play, 75-yard drive. The Bengals showed they were ready against the current No. 1 seed in the AFC by taking a quick an early 7-0 lead.

This season, Johnson has 61 solo tackles and one interception. He's played all five of his NFL seasons in Buffalo since the team selected him in the fourth round in 2018. In his potential absence, the Bills will rely on Tre'Davious White and Jordan Poyer in the secondary.

