Buffalo Bills Feeling Ill, Josh Allen Status Revealed On Wednesday Injury Report

The first injury and practice participation report for Week 11 provided a bit of clarity, mixed with some questions at a few key positions of need for the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills listed a total of 13 players with an injury designation on the report as they prepare to take on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Nov. 20 at Highmark Stadium, amidst the potential of overwhelmingly snowy conditions. While a few notable members of their team remain absent, a handful of solid contributors are hoping to make their way back to full strength, and help the Bills back into the win column.

Here is Wednesday afternoon’s full report, along with its implications for this upcoming matchup:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

LB Tremaine Edmunds (Heel)

FB Reggie Gilliam (Illness)

WR Jake Kumerow (Ankle)

CB Cam Lewis (Forearm/Illness)

LB Matt Milano (Illness)

LB Von Miller (Veteran Rest)

DT Jordan Phillips (Illness)

DE Greg Rousseau (Ankle)

DT Tim Settle (Illness)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

QB Josh Allen (Right Elbow)

CB Kaiir Elam (Ankle)

S Jordan Poyer (Elbow)

G Roger Saffold (Vet. Rest/Shoulder)

What it means for the Bills:

While the collective attention of Bills Mafia continues to be fixed on the right elbow of quarterback Josh Allen, the Bills were forced to adjust their practice schedule on Wednesday because of a number of illnesses on the team.

Prior to the start of practice, coach Sean McDermott confirmed that five players would be absent from the session due to illness (the nature of which has yet to be disclosed) including defensive linemen Jordan Phillips and Tim Settle, linebacker Matt Milano, defensive back Cam Lewis and fullback Reggie Gilliam. Their status for the remainder of the week is still unknown. Though unconfirmed, it is believed that the absences are not related to COVID-19.

As for Allen, he remained limited in his participation as he continues to tend to the right elbow injury, which affected him last week. During the portion of practice open to the media, Allen was wearing a sleeve on his right arm and stood to the side for some drills.

Among the other notables on Buffalo’s midweek injury report were linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (who was absent due to a groin injury), safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) and cornerback Kaiir Elam (ankle). Both Poyer and Elam were present at practice, but were limited in their participation.

The Bills are set to return to the practice field on Thursday, as they continue their preparations for a 1 p.m. ET with the Browns in Week 11.

