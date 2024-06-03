2 Bills defenders ranked among NFL's best in new cornerback rankings
Nickel defenders deserve love too.
This sentiment has been reflected in Pro Football Focus’s latest NFL cornerback ranking, as Buffalo Bills slot defender Taron Johnson slots in at No. 10 on writer John Kosko’s list. It’s finally a bit of national recognition for the perennially underrated Johnson, who has expertly manned the nickel position paramount to the success of Buffalo’s defense since the 2018 NFL season.
“Johnson has earned an 82.8 coverage grade over the last two years, eighth in the NFL,” Kosko wrote. “He is also another player who prevents separation at a high level, ranking fifth in the advanced metrics. The six-year pro has been vital to the success of the Bills' defense for several years.”
Related: Where does the Bills defensive line rank entering 2024 NFL season?
Johnson’s story sticks out as particularly unique in a league that features no shortage of winding paths to it; a fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of FCS school Weber State, Buffalo selected Johnson to play nickel cornerback, a position of crucial importance to a Sean McDermott defense that Johnson had no prior experience in.
After some initial growing pains, Johnson carved out a larger role as his rookie season progressed, making consistent impacts with his aggressiveness and tenacity. He would go on to cement himself as one of the league’s premier nickel defenders in subsequent seasons, notching 450 tackles, 39 pass deflections, 21 tackles for loss, and four interceptions throughout his six professional seasons. He earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2023.
The Bills have long put significant responsibility on Johnson’s shoulders; deploying five defensive back looks at a significantly higher than league-average clip, Buffalo has long asked Johnson to essentially serve as a cornerback/linebacker hybrid, preventing big plays in coverage while also being sound in the run game. The 27-year-old has more than answered the call, his presence and consistent excellence truly allowing the general defense to function properly.
Buffalo cornerback Rasul Douglas also appears on Kosko’s list, landing at No. 15.
“The Bills traded for Douglas in the middle of the 2023 season, and it did wonders for the defense as it dealt with injuries on the outside in 2023,” Kosko wrote of the defender. “Douglas’ 82.0 coverage grade ranks 10th among qualifying corners over the last two years, and his nine interceptions put him second at the position over the same period.”
Related: Report: Bills to bid on hosting 2028 NFL Draft
Douglas was a sound addition to Buffalo’s defense after coming over at the 2023 trade deadline, slotting in for the injured Tre’Davious White and allowing the team’s secondary to rebound a bit. He notched eight pass deflections and four interceptions in nine games with the team, serving as a ball-hawing presence and consistent playmaker for a Buffalo defensive backfield that, at the time, was depleted by injuries.
Christian Benford does not appear on PFF’s ranking, but that could change in future renditions; the 23-year-old has been sound throughout his two professional seasons, tallying 78 tackles, 15 pass deflections, and three interceptions.
The omission of Benford aside, seeing two Buffalo cornerbacks rank among the top 15 in the league is a promising sign for the overall success of the secondary in the 2024 season. The team will need to rely on the excellence of its cornerbacks as the rest of the defensive backfield deals with changes; stalwart safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer departed in the 2024 offseason, with Mike Edwards, Taylor Rapp, and rookie Cole Bishop competing for their vacated roles.