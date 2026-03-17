Comparing Trade Value Between Bills DJ Moore and Broncos Jaylen Waddle

When the Denver Broncos’ trade for Jaylen Waddle was reported on Tuesday, Buffalo Bills fans immediately began comparing the deal to that which the Bills made for DJ Moore.

Upon trading for Moore, the Bills relinquished a 2026 second-round pick to the Chicago Bears and received a fifth-round selection in return, while the Broncos gave up ‘26 first-, third- and fourth-round picks in exchange for Waddle and the Miami Dolphins’ fourth-rounder in this year’s draft.

According to draft expert Chris Trapasso, the Bills made out like bandits when measuring the two trades’ draft-pick compensation. But upon closer inspection, questions remain as to whether Buffalo made the better deal.

Measuring impact

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) escapes the tackle of Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves (39) during the first quarter at Northwest Stadium. | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Trapasso posted to his X account on Tuesday that the Bills’ deal with the Bears cost them the equivalent compensation of the 63rd or 64th overall pick in the draft. On the other side of things, the Broncos relinquished the equivalent of the 25th or 26th overall pick in exchange for Waddle.

At first glance, that would make the Bills’ trade much more valuable. However, if you dig deeper, there are additional elements worth examining to determine the true value of each deal.

The money

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) makes a catch against Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) in the second half at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

While the Broncos gave up more to acquire Waddle, he is nearly two years younger than Moore, and the new Denver wide receiver’s contract will expire a year before Moore’s. Waddle also has a potential out baked into his contract, according to Spotrac , which would allow the Broncos to move on before the 2028 season, while, as part of their trade, the Bills agreed to add guaranteed money to Moore’s contract for the ’28 campaign.

Each player’s cap hits are relatively similar for the next three seasons, as Waddle will count $4.9 million against the cap in 2026, while Moore’s cap hit sits at $6.7M after the Bills reportedly converted a portion of his contract on Tuesday. Moore is set for a $28.9M cap hit in each of the three seasons to follow, while Waddle’s 2027 cap number is $27M and $30M the following year, when Denver could release him and save millions against the cap in 2028.

Aside from the financials, each player’s stats are worth considering.

Additional factors

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) carries the ball against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Waddle recorded three straight 1,000-plus-yard seasons to begin his career for the Dolphins before taking a step back that coincided with the team’s demise over the past two seasons. Still, the 27-year-old finished the ’25 campaign with 910 yards receiving amid turmoil at the quarterback position.

Moore has four 1,000-plus-yard seasons on his resume, with his last coming in 2023, his first in Chicago. His past two seasons with the Bears weren’t as fruitful, including this past year, which he finished with just 682 yards receiving.

So, while the Broncos parted with far more draft capital in their acquisition of Waddle than the Bills did in their trade for Moore, Waddle is younger and has the more impressive recent track record despite playing on a far inferior team. And his contract is more manageable.

For my money, Waddle was the better deal and will prove to be a more impactful signing than Moore. However, as consolation, at least the Bills still have their draft picks, which Brandon Beane must hit on if he is to disprove his critics who feel he should have made a move for a player with a higher upside than Moore.