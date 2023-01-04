Skip to main content
Bills vs. Bengals Will Not Resume This Week After Damar Hamlin Collapse
Bills Release Wednesday Injury Report as Damar Hamlin Recovers

The Buffalo Bills have released Wednesday's injury report after the team held a walk-through practice.

The Bills did not have media availability Wednesday in wake of safety Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest during Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, which resulted in a subsequent postponement of the contest. Reports have indicated Hamlin is progressing, but he remains in critical condition in the ICU at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

QB Josh Allen (elbow) - FULL

LB Tyrel Dodson (knee) - FULL

CB Taron Johnson (concussion) - LIMITED

TE Dawson Knox (hip) - FULL

CB Cam Lewis (forearm) - FULL

LB Matt Milano (knee) - FULL

DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder) - FULL

S Jordan Poyer (knee) - FULL

Johnson exited in the first quarter of Monday's game after taking a hard hit to the upper body from Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst. He was taken off to be evaluated for a head injury and is the only player not listed as a full participant from Wednesday's walk-through.

It was announced Monday that Poyer has been playing with a torn meniscus for a part of this season. That didn't prevent him from being active on Monday and it's not preventing him from being listed as a full participant on Wednesday.

The Bills are slated to play the New England Patriots on Sunday at Highmark Stadium. As of now, kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

