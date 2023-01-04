Bills Release Wednesday Injury Report as Damar Hamlin Recovers
The Buffalo Bills have released Wednesday's injury report after the team held a walk-through practice.
The Bills did not have media availability Wednesday in wake of safety Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest during Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, which resulted in a subsequent postponement of the contest. Reports have indicated Hamlin is progressing, but he remains in critical condition in the ICU at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
QB Josh Allen (elbow) - FULL
LB Tyrel Dodson (knee) - FULL
CB Taron Johnson (concussion) - LIMITED
TE Dawson Knox (hip) - FULL
CB Cam Lewis (forearm) - FULL
LB Matt Milano (knee) - FULL
DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder) - FULL
S Jordan Poyer (knee) - FULL
Johnson exited in the first quarter of Monday's game after taking a hard hit to the upper body from Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst. He was taken off to be evaluated for a head injury and is the only player not listed as a full participant from Wednesday's walk-through.
It was announced Monday that Poyer has been playing with a torn meniscus for a part of this season. That didn't prevent him from being active on Monday and it's not preventing him from being listed as a full participant on Wednesday.
The Bills are slated to play the New England Patriots on Sunday at Highmark Stadium. As of now, kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.
