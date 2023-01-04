Bills Release Wednesday Injury Report as Damar Hamlin Recovers

The Buffalo Bills have released Wednesday's injury report after the team held a walk-through practice.

The Bills did not have media availability Wednesday in wake of safety Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest during Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, which resulted in a subsequent postponement of the contest. Reports have indicated Hamlin is progressing, but he remains in critical condition in the ICU at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

QB Josh Allen (elbow) - FULL

LB Tyrel Dodson (knee) - FULL

CB Taron Johnson (concussion) - LIMITED

TE Dawson Knox (hip) - FULL

CB Cam Lewis (forearm) - FULL

LB Matt Milano (knee) - FULL

DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder) - FULL

S Jordan Poyer (knee) - FULL

Johnson exited in the first quarter of Monday's game after taking a hard hit to the upper body from Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst. He was taken off to be evaluated for a head injury and is the only player not listed as a full participant from Wednesday's walk-through.



It was announced Monday that Poyer has been playing with a torn meniscus for a part of this season. That didn't prevent him from being active on Monday and it's not preventing him from being listed as a full participant on Wednesday.

The Bills are slated to play the New England Patriots on Sunday at Highmark Stadium. As of now, kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

