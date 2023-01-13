Bills DB Micah Hyde: Injury Status Revealed vs. Dolphins, Rest of Playoffs

Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde was designated to return to practice on Wednesday.

The Buffalo Bills will be without safety Micah Hyde for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium, coach Sean McDermott revealed Friday.

However, if the Bills make the Super Bowl run they're expecting of themselves, Hyde could make a much-needed return.

McDermott said that Hyde, who has been on injured reserve for most of the season due to a neck injury he suffered in Week 2 but was designated to return to practice on Wednesday, will also not play should the Bills advance to the Divisional Round.

But McDermott didn't rule out his return if Buffalo makes it to the AFC Championship.

"After that I don't know," he said. "It's kind of 1 of those things like 'Wake me up, tap me on the shoulder' when he's ready."

The initial thought was that Hyde would be out for the rest of the season - playoffs or not - after he suffered the neck injury in the 41-7 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 19.

Instead, he could now bring a major boost to Buffalo's secondary.

In his minimal playing time this season, Hyde has seven total tackles, five of which came in the season-opening win over the Los Angeles Rams.

The Bills and Dolphins kickoff at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

