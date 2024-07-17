Bills Central

Fanatics releases exclusive Josh Allen Funko Pop! figure

Funko Pop! just released their first Josh Allen Vinyl figure and you can now get your hands on it to add to your sports memorabilia collection.

Kilty Cleary

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is caught from behind by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95).
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is caught from behind by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95). / Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and
In this story:

Josh Allen fans, rejoice!

Bills Mafia, it's time to circle the wagons, Funko Pop! and Fanatics have just released the ultimate collectible. That's right, folks, the first-ever Josh Allen Funko Pop! is here, and it's ready to stiff-arm its way into your memorabilia collection just in time for the 2024 NFL season.

You can click on any photo or link below to check out the Josh Allen Funko Pop! and don't forget to get your Buffalo Bills jerseys, hats, and more before the season starts here.

Josh Allen Funko Pop!
Josh Allen Funko Pop! / Fanatics

Fans will now have the opportunity to buy this Josh Allen Buffalo Bills #249 Fanatics Exclusive Funko Pop! Vinyl figure of their own today on Fanatics.

CLICK HERE TO BUY THE JOSH ALLEN FUNKO

Standing approximately 4 inches tall, this figure captures the likeness of Allen in action. Known for his dynamic plays and powerful presence on the field, Allen is depicted mid-motion, throwing up a mean stiff arm that will delight fans and collectors alike.

Josh Allen Funko Pop!
Josh Allen Funko Pop! / Fanatics

Whether you are a die-hard Buffalo fan or appreciate the talent and charisma of Allen, this figure is a must-have addition to your collection. Don’t miss the chance to own this exclusive piece that celebrates one of the game’s brightest stars.

Josh Allen Funko Pop!
Josh Allen Funko Pop! / Fanatics

Get all your Josh Allen and Bills gear now before training camp.

CLICK HERE TO BUY THE JOSH ALLEN FUNKO

— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published |Modified
Kilty Cleary

KILTY CLEARY

Home/News