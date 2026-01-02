Caitlin Clark hates the Bills, explains who she's 'pulling for' to win Super Bowl

A shot across the bow of Buffalo Bills fans.

Caitlin Clark pulled no punches while expressing her feelings toward the Bills during an appearance on a recent episode of the New Heights podcast with Travis and Jason Kelce.

“I hate the Bills, ugh,” said the WNBA icon in response to some prodding from Jason, who was jokingly implying she was a Buffalo fan.

Oct 5, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Caitlin Clark looks on from the sideline during warmups before the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

She then explained which team she will be watching once the NFL playoffs begin in a couple of weeks.

“I’ll probably be, like, pulling for the Patriots,” she said, much to the chagrin of any crossover Bills-Indiana Fever fans. “Honestly, I’m a Drake Maye fan. I think he’s been incredible.”

So, not only is Clark’s hatred for the Bills now out in the open, but she has also established an affinity for the team’s most hated rival and a player who appears destined to unseat Josh Allen as the league MVP.

A killer for Buffalo football fans who also find themselves rooting for Clark's team, the Fever, during the WNBA season.

Recording artist Taylor Swift (upper middle) sits with Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (upper right) during the fourth quarter of a 2025 AFC divisional round game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

No surprise

With that said, Clark has good reason for her disdain of the Bills, as she is a diehard Kansas City Chiefs fan who grew up in West Des Moines, IA, just a two-and-a-half-hour drive to Arrowhead Stadium. As Buffalo and Kansas City have battled it out at the top of the AFC in recent seasons, it’s no surprise she feels the way she does about her favorite team’s rival.

Along with the Patriots in the AFC, Clark also has her eye on an NFC team to win it all this season.

“The NFC looks, like they’re all so good,” she said. “The 49ers are really good. But they’re, I mean, they’re the most injured team, but they find a way to win, which is pretty crazy.”

San Francisco is currently the No. 5 seed in the NFC standings, while the Patriots sit at No. 2 in the AFC. The Bills are the No. 7 seed entering Week 18, but have a chance to rise to as high as the No. 5 seed with a win over the New York Jets.

Unfortunately for Clark, her beloved Chiefs will be forced to watch the playoffs from home this season, as they have already been eliminated from postseason contention.

The chase for the Super Bowl begins following the NFL’s regular-season finale this weekend.

