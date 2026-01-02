Josh Allen's 'favorite thing to do' yields remarkable streak QB hellbent on extending

Josh Allen has made himself available to start every Buffalo Bills' game since, and including, November 25, 2018.

When factoring in the playoffs, it's a streak of 134 consecutive games started by Buffalo's franchise field general, who will look to extend it when the New York Jets visit for the Highmark Stadium finale on January 4.

Even if the Bills plan on pulling him to rest his injured right foot for the postseason, Allen still wants to take the first snap on Sunday, much like he did in the 2024 regular season finale against the New England Patriots.

"I think it's important to me because of some of the little ailments or bumps and bruises that I've played through. I take a lot of pride in being out there for my teammates. I think that's kind of the main thing," said Allen.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs with the ball during first half action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 28, 2025.

Playing through injury

While Allen has proven highly durable despite his overly aggressive playing style, he has endured a few painful injuries along the way. In fact, each of the three prior seasons, Allen has notably played through ailments that may have caused a different person to miss time.

In 2022, he suffered a UCL sprain after being hit on the next-to-last play in a road loss to the New York Jets. A mid-season shoulder injury affected Allen for the remainder of the 2023 campaign that ended with a divisional round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Allen missed no time after breaking a bone in his left hand in the 2024 season opener against the Arizona Cardinals. He was on the injury report until December and wore a protective glove but didn't miss a snap because of it.

"I feel like I've sacrificed a lot to be on that football field just because I love it so much. My favorite thing to do is play this game," said Allen.

Allen's latest ailment

Giving himself up while trying to avoid a safety late in the first half against the Cleveland Browns on December 21, the 29-year-old Allen tweaked his right foot. After making it through the 23-20 win, Allen started against the Eagles on December 28 after a modified practice week.

On a late first-half sack by Jalen Carter, Allen appeared to reaggravate his foot in the area of the lower ankle. He winced in pain for a bit, but remained in the game.

"I feel like we're in a good spot," said Allen during his weekly Wednesday press conference. "Just continuing to try to do all the things right, and make sure I'm ready to go."

Allen has been a non-participant at practice thus far this week, but it shouldn't be seen as a signal that he won't be ready for at least one snap on Sunday.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is sacked by Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) and defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the first half at Huntington Bank Field on Dec 21, 2025.

